Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assures house-site pattas for eligible beneficiaries in Andhra's Payakaraopet

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eligible beneficiaries who have houses but do not possess house-site pattas in Payakaraopet Assembly constituency will be issued pattas soon, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said on Tuesday.

Reviewing development works with officials of various departments at the Nakkapalli MPDO office, Anitha directed them to expedite pending works and prioritise basic infrastructure facilities.

Officials from four mandals attended the meeting, during which the Minister reviewed works under the Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Electrical, PR Projects, Endowments and PR Engineering departments.

She stressed the need for coordination between officials and public representatives and warned that negligence in official duties would invite action. Referring to the Polavaram Left Canal, Anitha welcomed the arrival of Godavari water in Anakapalli district and said the possibility of developing areas along the canal in Payakaraopet.