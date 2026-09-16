‘Provide houses for all eligible families by 2029’: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement the ‘Housing for All’ programme on a saturation basis, with the objective of providing a permanent house to every eligible family in the State by 2029. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete 5.52 lakh houses by March 2027.

Addressing a review of the Housing Department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ground all housing projects to be taken up under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and PM Janman, by next month. The Chief Minister also directed that 1.5 lakh houses be constructed in urban areas.

He instructed officials to complete 2.05 lakh houses by December 2026 and another 2.74 lakh houses by March 2027, making them ready for housewarming ceremonies.

The Officials informed the Chief Minister that 18.72 lakh houses had been sanctioned in the State under PMAY 1.0, PMAY 2.0 and PM Janman, of which 13.20 lakh houses have been completed so far.Under the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation, construction of 11.31 lakh houses out of a total 16.11 lakh houses has been completed. Similarly, under AP TIDCO, 1.88 lakh houses out of 2.61 lakh houses have been completed, officials said.

The CM directed officials to ensure sanction of 75,000 new houses by December 2027 and bring another 1.5 lakh houses into the pipeline.

He directed officials to identify the actual demand among families having no house sites by integrating data from RTGS, Awaas Plus, Housing and Revenue departments, eliminating duplication.

He instructed officials to publish preliminary beneficiary lists at the Village and Ward Secretariat level.