Two Nellore government schools transformed into modern campuses with Rs 21.4 crore makeover

NELLORE: Two government schools in the city, RSR Government High school, Stonehousepet and the DSR Government Girls’ High school, Moolapeta were transformed into modern educational campuses with international-standard facilities.

The RSR school was revamped with Rs 8 crore, with financial support from MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy through the VPR Foundation, following the initiative of MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana. The revamped school, featuring 43 classrooms, advanced laboratories and a one-acre sports complex and will be inaugurated by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on September 16.

The two-storey RSR campus has classrooms equipped with LED screens and modern furniture. Computer, robotics, astronomy, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, besides art, music, dance and language rooms, have been set up.

Football, volleyball and badminton facilities, a kids’ play area, sensory park, outdoor gym and a 21,000-square-foot synthetic court are among the attractions.

Meanwhile, the DSR Government Girls’ High school at Moolapeta has been transformed from a dilapidated structure into renovated building.

DSR Constructions chairman Devireddy Sudhakar Reddy contributed `13.40 crore towards its reconstruction, following Minister Narayana’s initiative. The school has been renamed Devireddy Sharada Government High school.

Spread across about 24,000 square feet, the two-storey DSR campus has 24 classrooms, 15 LED screens and 300 benches. Computer, robotics, astronomy, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories have been established along with art, music, language rooms, and a library.

Sports facilities include basketball, pickleball, volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, besides musical instruments, a kids’ play area, sensory park, outdoor gym and cricket practice nets. The school caters to students from play class to Class X.

The initiatives are part of Minister Narayana’s broader plan to modernise 15 government schools in the city and provide quality education to nearly 15,000 economically backward students.

Ponguru Sharani has been overseeing the works and inauguration arrangements of RSR School.