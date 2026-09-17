Aadhaar Vinayaka turns bureaucratic hurdles into festive message in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a unique blend of festive devotion and social messaging, residents of an SC colony at Gandhipuram in Tirupati have installed an unusual deity this Vinayaka Chaturthi the “Aadhaar Vinayaka” which has been drawing the attention of passers-by over the past three days.

The innovative idol highlights the difficulties faced by several elderly residents in accessing welfare benefits, pensions and other government services due to discrepancies in Aadhaar, PAN and other official records.

The initiative was organised by local residents led by Thalluri Prasad, Murali Chejerla, Seenu and other youth and elders of the colony.

Speaking to TNIE, organiser Thalluri Prasad said, “Today, Aadhaar linkage has become important for several government schemes, bank accounts and official services. When there are discrepancies in names or other details across documents, ordinary people are forced to make repeated visits to government offices to get them rectified. We have used the Aadhaar Vinayaka theme with a touch of humour to highlight the difficulties faced by people.”

The distinctive idol and its unusual theme have become a talking point in Gandhipuram, attracting the curiosity of people passing through the area for the last three days. The seven-day celebrations are being held with various devotional programmes, while the organisers hope the initiative will draw attention to the everyday difficulties faced by residents in accessing government services.