Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to attend ‘Seva Sankalp’ program in Varanasi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service on Thursday.

As part of month-long programmes being organised across the country to commemorate Narendra Modi’s journey in public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, the ‘Varanasi-Vadnagar Seva Yatra’ is being conducted in Kashi.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will connect Varanasi and Vadnagar, two places that share a special association with Prime Minister Modi’s public life. The campaign seeks to convey the message that public participation, a spirit of service and social responsibility are vital to the country’s development journey. As per the schedule, Chandrababu Naidu will depart from Vijayawada at 7:30 AM on September 17 and will reach Varanasi at 9:35 AM.

He will first have darshan of Sri Kashi Vishwanath and later he will proceed to the Rudraksha Convention Centre and participate in Seva Yatra.