Andhra: Notifications to fill 2,050 posts in police, allied departments issued

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued notifications to fill 2,050 posts in the police and allied departments as part of the Job Calendar 2026. The vacancies cover the police, fire, prisons, communications, transport and forensic departments.

In all, 438 sub-inspectors will be recruited. Of these posts, 253 are in the civil police, 116 in the Armed Reserve, nine in the Special Protection Force, 50 in communications and 10 in the transport organisation.

Another notification has also been issued to fill 1,156 constable posts. These include 542 civil and 285 Armed Reserve constable and posts in the fire and prisons departments.

The communications wing has 200 constable posts, while the transport organisation has 198 driver and 15 mechanic vacancies. The Disaster Management and Fire Services Department will recruit 158 firemen. The Prisons and Correctional Services Department has 150 male and 21 female warder vacancies.

The forensic science laboratory has 43 scientific assistant posts, including 10 in the Physical Sciences section, 13 in Chemical Sciences and 20 in Biology/Serology.

In an official release on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) said eligible candidates should submit their applications online through its official website. The dates for the online application process and preliminary written examination will be announced separately by the recruitment board.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on the official APSLPRB website for recruitment-related information.