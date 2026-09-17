Andhra: Polavaram team reviews ECRF Dam Gaps 1 and 2

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Vohra, carried out an inspection of the construction works at the Polavaram Irrigation Project on Wednesday, expressing satisfaction with the progress achieved at the project site.

Accompanied by PPA Secretary Raghuram, Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Moorthy, and Superintending Engineer P Ramachandra Rao, the CEO-led team conducted a review of critical Earth-cum-Rockfill (ECRF) Dam Gaps 1 and 2.

The authority evaluated component-wise execution schedules and urged both the Water Resources Department and the executing agency, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), to step up the pace of work to ensure strict adherence to target deadlines.

The PPA CEO instructed officials and contractor representatives to maintain continuous, seamless coordination throughout the execution phase. He directed the teams to flag any technical or logistical challenges to authority without delay, while stressing importance of identifying engineering bottlenecks in advance to prevent any disruption to construction momentum.

Water Resources Department Executive Engineers K Balakrishna, B Damodar, and D Srinivas, along with MEIL General Manager A Gangadhar and Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi, presented an updated roadmap to the PPA delegation. They outlined stages of work across key components and the schedule of activities slated for execution.

An expert technical panel from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), comprising Harendra Prakash, Deepamudra Nayak, and scientist Gaurav Pandey, conducted an independent quality assessment. The panel will be at site till Thursday to continue testing.