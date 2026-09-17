Andhra Pradesh police misused identity of FBI: former CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Police misused the identity of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation to issue content takedown requests to social media platform X.

Targeting the TDP-led coalition government over what he described as “Red Book Governance” going global, Jagan termed the incident state-sponsored deception aimed at politically motivated harassment and social media censorship.

He stated that the act of state police identifying themselves as the US federal investigating agency while seeking the removal of posts from X severely damaged the credibility of the state police force and tarnished the reputation of both Andhra Pradesh and the country.

Citing confirmation from X, the YSRCP chief noted that while the takedown request originated from an official Andhra Pradesh Police email address, the sender organisation was named as ‘FBI’.

The former Chief Minister Jagan has seriously questioned who authorised the takedown operation.