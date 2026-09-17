Andhra: Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camps from today

VIJAYAWADA: In alignment with the vision of ‘Swarna Bharat–Swarna Andhra Pradesh–2047’, month-long statewide health camps under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ will commence on Thursday across Andhra Pradesh, marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative, running through October 17, aims to deliver essential healthcare services at the doorstep while raising awareness of various Central and State healthcare schemes, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Wednesday.

Satya Kumar said Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across all districts will serve as the main venues for these camps.

“Beyond diagnostic screenings and medical care, officials must ensure that benefits of every government health scheme reach all eligible citizens. Following the party high command’s directives, I am also overseeing the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan activities across the southern states on behalf of the BJP,” the Minister remarked, directing officials to work in coordination to achieve total coverage.

To ensure seamless implementation, Health Commissioner Dr KVN Chakradhar Babu has constituted a state-level special committee.

The panel—led by Joint Director Dr BV Satheesh Kumar as coordinating officer and comprising senior officials K Shyamala, Dr T Ramesh, Dr J Narasimha Naik, and Dr VVB Subrahmanyam— will oversee district-wise scheduling, online beneficiary registration, real-time monitoring of medical services, and post-campaign performance reporting.

“Special focus is being placed on follow-up care for patients diagnosed with ailments during these camps. Records of services and beneficiaries must be uploaded online daily to ensure complete accountability,” Chakradhar Babu said.