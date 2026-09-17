Low-pressure area likely over Andaman by September 19

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain said on Wednesday that a surface circulation was prevailing over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema at around 1.5 km above mean sea level.

He said a trough extending from interior Karnataka through Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar was also prevailing at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of it, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman region by Saturday evening (September 19). The system is expected to move west-northwestwards during the following three to four days and gradually intensify while moving towards the South Odisha-North AP coast, Jain said.

He said the system could bring rainfall to coastal Andhra during the coming week.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in ASR, Polavaram, Krishna, Guntur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor districts on Thursday.

The APSDMA advised people to remain alert during thunderstorms and strong winds accompanying rainfall. People were urged to take necessary precautions and avoid exposure to open areas during lightning activity.

Several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh received significant rainfall on Wednesday. Routhulapudi in Kakinada district recorded the highest rainfall of 68.6 mm by 6 pm, followed by Marripalem in Anakapalle with 54 mm.

D Polavaram in Kakinada district received 48.5 mm, while Konapapapeta in the same district recorded 46.8 mm. Akkireddypalem in Visakhapatnam district received 45.5 mm. Anakapalli recorded 44.5 mm and Payakaraopeta received 43.7 mm.

The disaster management authorities are monitoring the weather system and its likely movement towards the Andhra coast.