Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Guntur district

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector CM Saikanth Varma announced on Wednesday that extensive arrangements have been finalised to conduct the fortnight-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign across the district from September 17 to October 2.

The announcement followed a high-level video conference chaired by Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, to review state-wide preparedness.

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner K Mayur Ashok and other district officials attended the meeting.

The Collector stated that this year’s drive is structured around the theme “Swachhata Mein Sahabhag; Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat”, adopting a ‘Whole of Society’ and ‘Whole of Government’ approach to unite citizens, civic bodies, and leadership.

Addressing officials during the review, Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar directed all civic bodies to prepare for a nationwide collective labour drive (Shramdaan) titled ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ scheduled for October 1 at 8.00 am.

The campaign will culminate on October 2, observed as ‘Swachh Bharat Divas’.