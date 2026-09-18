2.41 lakh screened at health camps: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive healthcare outreach under the ongoing ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that over 2.41 lakh citizens received free medical consultations and diagnostic tests across Andhra Pradesh on the drive’s opening day on Thursday.

The statewide initiative — comprising 2,600 health camps launched at the Gannavaram Community Health Centre to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years in public service — brought specialised diagnostic and preventive care directly to local communities.

Outlining the first-day statistics, the Minister revealed that 2,41,258 people accessed healthcare services. A major thrust was placed on early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with 40,737 individuals screened for hypertension and diabetes, 17,845 for obesity, and nearly 29,000 tested for anemia.

Additionally, 2,229 pregnant women underwent first-trimester screenings, while over 4,000 citizens were tested for tuberculosis. Surgical teams performed 23 major procedures, while 955 children received essential immunization doses.

The health drive prioritised preventive awareness and mental health support. Over 47,000 citizens received dietary counselling on reducing salt, oil, and sugar intake.