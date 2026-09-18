50,000 poor families in AP to get title deeds

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to confer ownership rights on nearly 50,000 families in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. While 25,880 families in Visakhapatnam will receive title deeds from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 19, the government is gearing up to regularise house sites for another 24,000 families in Vijayawada.
The initiative is part of the coalition government’s broader drive to ensure that poor families have secure homes and legal ownership over their residential properties. In Visakhapatnam, title deeds are being issued to families who have constructed houses on government lands in unobjectionable areas. The government has already granted ownership rights to 12,000 beneficiaries across the State under GO No. 30, while another 9,000 applications are pending and are proposed to be resolved at the earliest. The regularisation process is extended to different categories of government land and residential properties.
In Visakhapatnam, 22,326 house sites are being regularised under various GOs (GO No. 296, 613, 388, 156, 84, 30 and 45). Among the mandals, Visakhapatnam Rural has the highest number of beneficiaries at 8,074, followed by Mulagada with 4,213, Gajuwaka with 3,999, Gopalapatnam with 2,956, Pendurthi with 2,736, Pedagantyada with 1,694 and Maharani Peta with 1,228 beneficiaries.
The initiative has also been taken up in Mangalagiri, where 5,000 families have benefited from regularisation of their house sites, following the initiative of Minister Nara Lokesh. The government has indicated that similar measures would be pursued in other parts of the State.
Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the coalition government’s policy was to ensure that no poor person in the State remained without a house. Under the ‘Andariki Illu’ (Houses for All) scheme, three cents of land is being allotted free of cost to eligible poor families in rural areas and two cents in urban areas, he said.
Apart from allotting house sites, the government was granting full ownership rights to families who had constructed houses on various government lands.
Where government-assigned land had been provided for house construction and more than 10 years had elapsed, full rights were also being granted, he said.
Anagani said residents of houses and house sites in ‘grama kanthams’ were being given an opportunity to get their properties registered. Regularisation was also being undertaken for eligible families who had constructed houses on Urban Land Ceiling lands.
He said the government was pursuing the programme of providing poor families with houses carrying full ownership rights as a sustained welfare initiative.