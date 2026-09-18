50,000 poor families in AP to get title deeds

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to confer ownership rights on nearly 50,000 families in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. While 25,880 families in Visakhapatnam will receive title deeds from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 19, the government is gearing up to regularise house sites for another 24,000 families in Vijayawada.

The initiative is part of the coalition government’s broader drive to ensure that poor families have secure homes and legal ownership over their residential properties. In Visakhapatnam, title deeds are being issued to families who have constructed houses on government lands in unobjectionable areas. The government has already granted ownership rights to 12,000 beneficiaries across the State under GO No. 30, while another 9,000 applications are pending and are proposed to be resolved at the earliest. The regularisation process is extended to different categories of government land and residential properties.

In Visakhapatnam, 22,326 house sites are being regularised under various GOs (GO No. 296, 613, 388, 156, 84, 30 and 45). Among the mandals, Visakhapatnam Rural has the highest number of beneficiaries at 8,074, followed by Mulagada with 4,213, Gajuwaka with 3,999, Gopalapatnam with 2,956, Pendurthi with 2,736, Pedagantyada with 1,694 and Maharani Peta with 1,228 beneficiaries.