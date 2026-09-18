628 out of 688 mandals in AP facing drought-like conditions, claims Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the prevailing agrarian crisis in Andhra Pradesh a man-made “Yellow Niño effect,” YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administrative negligence has severely worsened the statewide drought.
Addressing a virtual review with party regional coordinators and district presidents at Tadepalli on Thursday, the former chief minister highlighted that the State recorded over 51 percent rainfall deficit from the start of the Kharif season through September 16.
He stated that 628 out of 688 mandals are facing drought-like conditions, with 332 mandals under severe drought. Sowing dropped to 56.4 lakh acres against the normal 76 lakh acres, leaving nearly 20 lakh acres unsown and causing per-acre losses between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 for farmers who cultivated crops.
District leaders presented ground-level reports of distress. In Anantapur, crops across 5.80 lakh acres are under severe stress, while Kadapa logged a 52.9 per cent rainfall deficit.
Coastal and delta leaders cited delayed canal water releases, heavy paddy losses in Nellore, uncultivated fields in Krishna delta, and fertiliser shortages that forced North Andhra farmers to procure urea from Odisha. Visakhapatnam faced drinking water supply drops to 380 MLD against a demand of 480 MLD.
Jagan demanded the immediate declaration of drought-affected mandals, rescheduling of farm loans, and restoration of free crop insurance.
He sought compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for unsown land, Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage, a Rs 6,000 crore input subsidy, Rs 41,000 in pending Annadata Sukhibhava assistance, 150 MGNREGS workdays, and an 80 per cent subsidy on water tankers for fruit orchards.
Directing YSRCP leaders to visit affected areas and submit district-specific demands, Jagan stated he would also tour the drought-hit regions. Senior leaders including Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, P.V. Midhun Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, and Botsa Satyanarayana participated.