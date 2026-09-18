Adarana-3 scheme to be relaunched for AP artisans

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is preparing to relaunch the ‘Adarana-3’ scheme to distribute tools to artisan communities, announced AP Viswabrahmana Welfare and Development Corporation Chairperson Kammari Parvathi on Thursday.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Viswakarma at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, she stated that providing modern tools under Adarana-3 will significantly improve operational efficiency and income opportunities for traditional trades. She mentioned that a proposal to lower the pension eligibility age to 50 years for Viswabrahmana artisans has already been submitted to the government, expressing optimism for a decision.

Emphasising social unity, Parvathi urged the state’s 25-lakh-plus Viswabrahmana community to organise collectively to effectively represent their grievances and secure greater political representation.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan praised the historical contributions of Viswakarmas to Indian architecture, noting that traditional wisdom laid the foundation for modern civilization.