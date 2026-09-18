Administrative sanction for Rs 2 additional funds clears way for PM-JANMAN

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 2 as additional funds to the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department to facilitate expenditure under the Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) during 2026-27.

The sanction, issued through G.O.Rt.No.888 on Thursday, is a procedural budgetary provision pending supplementary grants during the current financial year. The Rs 2 sanction does not represent the total funding for the scheme or the cost of the works.

Under PM-JANMAN, being implemented through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Budget Estimate for 2026-27 provides Rs 11,000 lakh, while Rs 666.67 lakh has been reappropriated, taking the total provision to Rs 11,666.67 lakh (Rs 116.67 crore).

As the entire authorised provision had been accounted for and no balance was available, the government sanctioned the nominal additional amount in relaxation of treasury control and quarterly regulation orders, enabling the department to continue the expenditure process pending supplementary provision.

The Engineer-in-Chief, Panchayat Raj, Vijayawada, has been directed to take further necessary action as per rules, facilitating the continued implementation of PM-JANMAN works aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in eligible tribal areas.