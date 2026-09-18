Andhra Governor takes part in Tirumala Brahmotsavams

THIRUMALA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams atop Tirumala hills on Thursday. His visit culminated in evening Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam procession, where he joined scores of pilgrims to witness Lord Malayappa Swamy.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravichandra and priests accorded him a warm welcome and escorted him to the procession. District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu received him at Renigunta Airport. His presence added gubernatorial prestige to nine-day mega festival.
Morning procession: Yoga Narasimha Avataram
The celebrations commenced early on Thursday with Lord Malayappa Swamy taken out around the gallery-packed Mada streets in Yoga Narasimha Avataram.
Seated in a serene yet commanding meditative posture, the deity blessed the sea of humanity gathered since early hours.
According to temple tradition, the avatar is invoked to bestow mental strength, fearlessness and universal peace upon the cosmos, leaving thousands of devotees spiritually rejuvenated.
Evening procession: Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam
The spiritual grandeur peaked in the evening during the highly anticipated Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam, or pearl canopy procession.
For this celestial event, the deity enthralled devotees appearing as young Sri Krishna climbing a ladder to steal butter from a hanging pot. The Lord advanced majestically beneath a radiant canopy of cool white pearls, which according to temple lore and Vedic astrology symbolise the moon, representing purity, freshness and mental peace.
Devotees believe witnessing the Lord beneath the pearl canopy eliminates life’s hardships and bestows profound tranquillity. The procession advanced with royal dignity, spearheaded by temple elephants, horses and bulls. The atmospheric energy was elevated by vibrant cultural troupes, bhajan groups and traditional dancers.
Governor Nazeer, TTD Chairman BR Naidu and top officials watched alongside pontiffs as the four Mada streets reverberated with thunderous chanting of Govinda Namam.