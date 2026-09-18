Andhra Governor takes part in Tirumala Brahmotsavams

THIRUMALA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams atop Tirumala hills on Thursday. His visit culminated in evening Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam procession, where he joined scores of pilgrims to witness Lord Malayappa Swamy.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravichandra and priests accorded him a warm welcome and escorted him to the procession. District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu received him at Renigunta Airport. His presence added gubernatorial prestige to nine-day mega festival.

Morning procession: Yoga Narasimha Avataram

The celebrations commenced early on Thursday with Lord Malayappa Swamy taken out around the gallery-packed Mada streets in Yoga Narasimha Avataram.

Seated in a serene yet commanding meditative posture, the deity blessed the sea of humanity gathered since early hours.