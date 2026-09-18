Andhra minister Nara Lokesh pays respects to Alla Nani, attends funeral

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid his last respects to former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) at his residence in Eluru, consoled his family and attended his funeral, which was conducted with full state honours.
Nani’s mortal remains were taken in a specially decorated vehicle through Eluru to the funeral venue near his residence in Shanivarapupeta. Police accorded a gun salute before the last rites were performed in the presence of family members, public representatives, officials, friends and supporters.
Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy supervised the arrangements and said Nani’s death was a loss to Eluru district and Andhra Pradesh. Recalling Nani’s public service as an MLA, MLC, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Parthasarathy said he had known him since 2004 and shared a cordial relationship with him. He praised Nani’s active participation in Assembly proceedings and his knowledge of issues related to his portfolios.
Parthasarathy also recalled Nani’s tenure as Health Minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, when measures were taken to ensure the availability of vaccines, oxygen cylinders, dedicated Covid beds and additional medical personnel in hospitals. Describing Nani as a leader who maintained cordial relations with the people, he said his death was deeply painful and assured the family that the Telugu Desam Party and the State government would stand by them.
Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), AP Kapu Corporation Chairman Kothapalli Subbarayudu, RDO K Lakshmi Prasanna, Eluru UDA Chairman Peddiboyina Vani Siva Prasad, ZP co-option member Ghanta Prasad, former Minister Maradani Rangarao, former AP State Sahitya Akademi chairperson Pillangolla Srilakshmi, and several public representatives, officials and leaders of different political parties attended the funeral.
Alla Nani’s wife, two sons and other family members participated in the last rites, while relatives, friends, admirers and members of the public gathered to pay their final respects.