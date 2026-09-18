Andhra minister Nara Lokesh pays respects to Alla Nani, attends funeral

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid his last respects to former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) at his residence in Eluru, consoled his family and attended his funeral, which was conducted with full state honours.

Nani’s mortal remains were taken in a specially decorated vehicle through Eluru to the funeral venue near his residence in Shanivarapupeta. Police accorded a gun salute before the last rites were performed in the presence of family members, public representatives, officials, friends and supporters.

Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy supervised the arrangements and said Nani’s death was a loss to Eluru district and Andhra Pradesh. Recalling Nani’s public service as an MLA, MLC, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Parthasarathy said he had known him since 2004 and shared a cordial relationship with him. He praised Nani’s active participation in Assembly proceedings and his knowledge of issues related to his portfolios.