Andhra tops in patient safety standards with 86/100 score

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank in the country for patient safety standards, scoring 86 out of 100 in the national evaluation announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during the World Patient Safety Day event held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The recognition places the State at the apex of quality healthcare delivery, ahead of Madhya Pradesh (84.5), Gujarat (83.5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (83), and Tamil Nadu (82). Conversely, states at the lower end of the national index included Bihar (61), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (49.5), Haryana (47), Himachal Pradesh (35), and Arunachal Pradesh (25).

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav commended healthcare officials, district quality teams, and medical staff for the achievement, encouraging them to maintain the momentum and continuously refine quality benchmarks across government hospitals.

The milestone comes on the back of comprehensive patient safety self-assessments covering 100 percent of the state’s targeted public hospitals, including 53 Area Hospitals and 9 District Hospitals.

Following field inspections by district quality teams and review by the State Quality Division, a consolidated evaluation report was submitted to the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) on August 10.

Parallelly, Andhra Pradesh registered significant strides in implementing the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) across public healthcare institutions.