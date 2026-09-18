AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Modi’s 25 years of public service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of continuous public service, describing his landmark tenure as an era marked by decisive governance, national self-respect and sweeping economic transformation.
Participating in the prestigious ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ organised in Varanasi to celebrate the Prime Minister’s Silver Jubilee milestone in public life, Naidu observed that the ancient spiritual city had gifted the nation an extraordinarily visionary leader who has significantly elevated India’s diplomatic and strategic stature on the global stage.
Addressing a packed auditorium at the launch of the ‘Varanasi–Vadnagar Seva Yatra’ inside the Rudraksh International Convention Centre, the Chief Minister emphasised that PM Modi’s administrative model successfully shifted the country’s trajectory toward complete self-reliance, modern infrastructure and robust fiscal growth.
Pointing directly to the national security success of Operation Sindoor, Naidu lauded the Union government’s firm stance against external threats.
He paid special compliments to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who shared the dais, for systematically expanding domestic defense manufacturing, modernising the armed forces, and fortifying the nation’s overall border readiness. In a key administrative proposal during his address, Chief Minister Naidu formally requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate 10 acres of land for construction of a TTD temple in Ayodhya.
Furthermore, Naidu highlighted the deep spiritual, historical and cultural linkages connecting the holy cities of Kashi and Tirupati, advocating for enhanced interstate cultural exchange, integrated heritage corridors, and expanded tourism infrastructure.
Reaffirming his government’s commitment to national development, the Chief Minister felt the necd for river-interlinking initiatives, modern port logistics and water management projects.
He reiterated AP’s structural alignment with the NDA coalition led by PM Modi to accelerate regional growth and achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Earlier, Naidu accompanied Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to perform special prayers at the historic Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, offering solemn intentions for the Prime Minister’s continued health, vigour and long life in service to the nation.