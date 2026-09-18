AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Modi’s 25 years of public service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of continuous public service, describing his landmark tenure as an era marked by decisive governance, national self-respect and sweeping economic transformation.

Participating in the prestigious ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ organised in Varanasi to celebrate the Prime Minister’s Silver Jubilee milestone in public life, Naidu observed that the ancient spiritual city had gifted the nation an extraordinarily visionary leader who has significantly elevated India’s diplomatic and strategic stature on the global stage.

Addressing a packed auditorium at the launch of the ‘Varanasi–Vadnagar Seva Yatra’ inside the Rudraksh International Convention Centre, the Chief Minister emphasised that PM Modi’s administrative model successfully shifted the country’s trajectory toward complete self-reliance, modern infrastructure and robust fiscal growth.

Pointing directly to the national security success of Operation Sindoor, Naidu lauded the Union government’s firm stance against external threats.