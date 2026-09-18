Chittoor’s digital school mode wins CM’s appreciation

THIRUPATI: Chittoor district’s pilot initiative to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital learning in government schools has received appreciation from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for its innovative approach to improving classroom learning through technology and teacher support.
Implemented under the ODiSI (OSAAT Digital School Infrastructure) programme, the initiative is being run in 22 government schools across the district with an investment of `2.15 crore. The programme has equipped the schools with 131 laptops and 586 tablets.
The pilot project, implemented during 2025-26, focuses on students of Classes 6 to 9 and strengthens learning in English, Mathematics and Science through a combination of conventional classroom teaching, AI-enabled tools, gamified learning and digital assignments. The initiative has already reached 6,828 students, with 10,975 assignments set through the digital learning platform. The programme recorded an impressive 95.2 per cent assignment participation, indicating sustained student engagement with the digital learning activities.
Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar told TNIE, “ODiSI is a framework that brings the latest AI, gamification and innovation to rural schools, blends it with traditional forms of teaching, and leaves teachers with pedagogical improvements they can sustain and scale alongside the technology infrastructure itself.”
A coordinator is assigned to each participating school to provide year-round handholding, monitor usage, assist teachers in troubleshooting, and encourage regular classroom adoption. The programme also allows teachers to develop and share digital games and activities.
The Chittoor experiment is being viewed as a potentially replicable model for government schools. The appreciation from the Chief Minister has brought wider attention to the Chittoor pilot at a time when the integration of AI and digital technology into government-school education is emerging as an important innovation in the State.