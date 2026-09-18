Chittoor’s digital school mode wins CM’s appreciation

THIRUPATI: Chittoor district’s pilot initiative to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital learning in government schools has received appreciation from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for its innovative approach to improving classroom learning through technology and teacher support.

Implemented under the ODiSI (OSAAT Digital School Infrastructure) programme, the initiative is being run in 22 government schools across the district with an investment of `2.15 crore. The programme has equipped the schools with 131 laptops and 586 tablets.

The pilot project, implemented during 2025-26, focuses on students of Classes 6 to 9 and strengthens learning in English, Mathematics and Science through a combination of conventional classroom teaching, AI-enabled tools, gamified learning and digital assignments. The initiative has already reached 6,828 students, with 10,975 assignments set through the digital learning platform. The programme recorded an impressive 95.2 per cent assignment participation, indicating sustained student engagement with the digital learning activities.