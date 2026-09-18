Class 7 student dies under suspicious circumstances at EMRS in Andhra

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A Class 7 student died under suspicious circumstances at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Anasabhadra in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Thursday.

The student was identified as Savara Arpith, who was studying at the school and is a resident of Yerranna Guda. The student did not join his classmates for breakfast and was found unconscious. After noticing the student, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, APTWREIS Secretary issued suspension orders against Anasabhadra EMRS Principal Suresh.