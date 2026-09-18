Deepotsavam marks Modi’s 25-year service

VIJAYAWADA: An ‘Ashirwad Deepotsavam’ was organised at the Kanaka Durga Flyover in Vijayawada on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and the completion of 25 years of his public service. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary and others attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar said he prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bless Modi with good health, strength and the energy to continue serving the nation. He also prayed for the successful realisation of Modi’s vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Minister said Modi’s 25-year public service journey represented service, good governance, welfare, development and self-reliance. He highlighted welfare initiatives including free foodgrains, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan, insurance schemes, PM-KISAN and JJM.

He said initiatives such as Mudra, Startup India, Stand-Up India, Make in India, Digital India and Skill India had promoted employment opportunities among youth.

Satya Kumar said the Centre’s support had created opportunities for development in Amaravati, Polavaram and sectors including railways, education, industries, drones and solar energy.