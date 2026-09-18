Guntur police: Mention of ‘FBI’ in official email to X was a ‘clerical error’

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the mention of US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an official email request to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) seeking action against posts of some YSRCP activists, journalists and individuals, which had triggered a controversy, Guntur police have clarified that the ‘FBI’ term that crept into the mail was a ‘clerical error’.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official on condition of anonymity, explained that the ‘FBI’ reference occurred while composing the request sent to X, and was an ‘inadvertent mistake’.

The senior police official maintained that there was no intention to misrepresent the identity of the Andhra Pradesh police.

“The IT core team, which is tasked to monitor social media accounts, has found certain posts were fake and unverified. In order to regulate those fake and unverified posts in the social media platforms, the team reported to X seeking action, and might have selected ‘FBI’ mistakenly from the drop down box, which led to the controversy. Andhra Pradesh police did not intend to misrepresent the identity of the department,” he maintained.

The controversy surfaced after YSRCP activist Nagarjuna Yadav, who operates the X handle @ImYanamala, received a notification from X on July 28 stating that three of his posts had been flagged by law enforcement authorities for allegedly violating the Indian law. The X communication stated that the request had been made by the “FBI”.

The posts alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, and criticised the handling of the recruitment, besides questioning the NDA government over the alleged lack of transparency.