IIM-V offers admissions for fourth EMBA batch

VISAKHAPATNAM: IIM Visakhapatnam offers admissions for the fourth batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, with the latest intake offering an optional international study component in Denmark and two five-day campus immersions.

The two-year programme is aimed at working professionals and includes more than 740 hours of executive learning across six terms.

The curriculum covers areas including finance, marketing, economics, human resources, operations, information systems, strategy and entrepreneurship, with AI-integrated applications incorporated into the programme. The optional three-day Global Learning Innovation Bootcamp, being conducted in collaboration with DCAC, Denmark, will expose participants to Nordic workplace practices and business environments. Participants will also undertake field-based research with Danish managers and employees and use AI and digital tools to develop insights and prototype concepts. The programme also includes two five-day campus immersion modules at IIM Visakhapatnam.