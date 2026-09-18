Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signs MoU with NSHIP-AP to create modern greenfield shipyard at Dugarajapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s maritime sector, Navratna Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP (NSHIP-AP) to establish a modern greenfield shipyard at Dugarajapatnam.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Jagmohan (Retd.) and NSHIP-AP Managing Director Praveen Adhithya C.V.

Under the agreement, MDL envisages an investment of approximately Rs 15,000 crore over the next five to seven years, subject to statutory clearances. The project is projected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 45,000 people.

Reaffirming India’s goal to rank among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, Chief Minister Naidu emphasised that Andhra Pradesh will leverage its long coastline and strategic location to drive maritime growth.

He stated that establishing MDL as the anchor shipyard will anchor ancillary industries, marine engineering, logistics, and manufacturing hubs at Dugarajapatnam.

The state envisages a greenfield Shipbuilding-cum-Port Cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The Techno-Economic Feasibility Report estimates the shipbuilding and repair yard at Rs 29,254 crore, alongside a port component worth Rs 9,513 crore proposed for Central development.

With a design capacity of 1.2 million Gross Tonnage per annum, the shipyard will build commercial vessels including tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers.

Developed under the Centre’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme, NSHIP-AP functions as a Special Purpose Vehicle jointly formed by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority.