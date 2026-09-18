NLMC to auction 459 RINL land parcels in Visakhapatnam; investor meets in three cities from September 23

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC), under the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, will organise investor meets in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad ahead of the e-auction of 459 land parcels belonging to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

The meetings will be held on September 23 in Visakhapatnam, September 24 in Vijayawada and September 25 in Hyderabad.

The objective is to provide prospective bidders with detailed information on the land portfolio, auction process, bidding requirements and to address queries from stakeholders.

The RINL land portfolio comprises 459 plots spread across 93,572.21 square yards at HB Colony, Maddilapalem and Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka, in Visakhapatnam. The plot sizes range from 128.94 square yards to 2,728 square yards.

Of this, 456 residential plots at HB Colony account for 87,949.77 square yards, and three plots at Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka cover 5,622.44 square yards. The properties are located in established residential, commercial and industrial areas.

The e-auction will be conducted through the RailTel E-Nivida e-procurement platform in two sessions. The first session, comprising 243 plots, will be held on October 12.