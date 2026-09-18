PNB holds outreach programme for rice millers in Mandapeta, highlights cluster financing scheme

VISAKHAPATNAM: Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised an agriculture outreach programme for rice millers at Mandapeta in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday with nearly 50 rice millers participating.

The programme focused on the financial requirements of the rice milling sector and the banking and financing schemes available for agricultural activities.

PNB officials briefed the participants about the recently approved Rice Mill Cluster Financing Initiative covering Mandapeta, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Pithapuram and Tanuku. Under the initiative, eligible rice millers can avail themselves of finance at lower interest rates and reduced service charges for working capital and other financial requirements.

PNB General Manager (Agri) Shyam Sunder Singh, Hyderabad Zonal Manager Vandana Pandey and Visakhapatnam Circle Head Ratish Kumar Singh attended the programme. Rice Millers Association secretary S V V Satyanarayana Reddy, vice-president V Veerabhadra Rao and other members also participated. The rice millers discussed their banking and credit requirements with the PNB officials.