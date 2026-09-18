Rajamahendravaram grapples with air pollution and solid waste

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, a historic city on the banks of the Godavari, is grappling with air pollution and solid waste. raising concern among the residents.

Once known for its cleanliness, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh is now reportedly witnessing deteriorating air quality, raising concerns among residents and environmentalists. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the city have been recorded between 60 and 74, compared with the ideal range of 20-30 for relatively clean air.

An AQI above 50 may affect sensitive groups, including people suffering from asthma, respiratory ailments and dust allergies, while prolonged exposure to higher pollution levels can increase health risks. In December 2025, carbon monoxide levels reportedly reached 224, highlighting concerns over vehicular and industrial emissions.The city’s paper mill is allegedly contributing to air pollution, with residents in surrounding areas complaining of foul smells and emissions. Bamboo and other raw materials used by paper manufacturing units are processed in the area.