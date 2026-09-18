Rajamahendravaram grapples with air pollution and solid waste

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, a historic city on the banks of the Godavari, is grappling with air pollution and solid waste. raising concern among the residents.
Once known for its cleanliness, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh is now reportedly witnessing deteriorating air quality, raising concerns among residents and environmentalists. Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the city have been recorded between 60 and 74, compared with the ideal range of 20-30 for relatively clean air.
An AQI above 50 may affect sensitive groups, including people suffering from asthma, respiratory ailments and dust allergies, while prolonged exposure to higher pollution levels can increase health risks. In December 2025, carbon monoxide levels reportedly reached 224, highlighting concerns over vehicular and industrial emissions.The city’s paper mill is allegedly contributing to air pollution, with residents in surrounding areas complaining of foul smells and emissions. Bamboo and other raw materials used by paper manufacturing units are processed in the area.
The dumping yard, where municipal waste has reportedly been deposited for nearly 25 years, remains another major concern. Lack of effective recycling and scientific waste management has aggravated the problem. A waste-to-energy plant under construction at Peddapuram is expected to help address the issue once operational.
More than three lakh vehicles reportedly enter and leave the city daily, contributing to vehicular emissions. Meanwhile, against the recommended 29 per cent green cover based on the city’s area, only 13 per cent is reportedly available, underscoring the need for urgent environmental action.
Collector Kirthi Chekuri told to TNIE that she has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive, science-based action plan to control air pollution in Rajamahendravaram and surrounding rural areas during an NCAP review meeting.
Officials identified pollution hotspots, including Divancheruvu, Kambalacheruvu, Anam Kalakendram and the Andhra Paper Mill area.
She ordered identification of pollution sources, written Action Taken Reports from industries served pollution notices and strict monitoring of overloaded vehicles.