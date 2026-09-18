SRM signs MoU with Rome Tor Vergata University to expand research ties

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy, on Thursday to step up international academic collaboration, joint research initiatives, and institutional exchanges.

Initiated by SRM AP’s Centre for Interdisciplinary Research (CIDR), the agreement formalizes joint research publications, the establishment of shared laboratory facilities, and bilateral exchange programs for faculty and students between Amaravati and Rome.

The agreement was exchanged on campus by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Dean of SRM AP’s Technology Transfer Cell and Prof. Corrado Di Natale from Department of Electronic Engineering at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

During the ceremony, SRM AP officials briefed the visiting delegation on the university’s growing research footprint, while Prof. Di Natale outlined Tor Vergata’s standing as a research-intensive institution equipped to unlock collaborative academic opportunities.