Two Visakhapatnam women die as cars collide in Australia

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two women from Visakhapatnam were killed when the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was hit by a Porsche at Point Cook in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Neha Bommali, 33, and her mother-in-law Ramadevi, 67. Neha is survived by two young children.

According to the information, the accident occurred around 9.40 pm at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive in Point Cook, a south-western suburb of Melbourne. The two women died at the scene following the collision. The 53-year-old man driving the Porsche sustained minor injuries and is being questioned by police.

The Telugu community in Melbourne is collecting donations through GoFundMe to support the family and facilitate the transportation of the bodies to India for funeral rites according to Hindu traditions. The bodies are expected to be brought to Visakhapatnam after around 10 days.