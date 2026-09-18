Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu takes steps to rescue four AP youths in Malaysia

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has taken steps for the safe return of four young men from Srikakulam district, who were detained by Malaysian police and are currently facing trial.

The youth have been identified as Chokkuru Sai Kumar, Landa Tharun Kumar, Cheekati Sai Vamsi and Giri, the residents of Vajrapu Kotturu and Sompeta mandals in Srikakulam district had travelled to Malaysia on tourist visas in search of employment.

Recently, the youth were identified by Malaysian police during a train inspection and questioned how they were working in Malaysia when they came on tourist visas. And later they were detained for working illegally in that country.

Upon learning of the incident, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu extended support to the families of the affected youths and directed officials to take necessary measures for their safe return.

Through the Ministry of External Affairs, the minister has been in constant communication with the Indian Embassy in Malaysia, closely monitoring the situation.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said “Arrangements are being made to bring the youths back home after their court appearance scheduled for Thursday, and coordination is also underway with an agent from Bhimavaram.

The families expressed relief and gratitude for the minister’s efforts and his continuous coordination with Malaysian authorities. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu advised individuals seeking employment abroad to remain vigilant.

He warned against trusting agents who promise jobs on tourist visas and urged people to fully understand visa regulations before travelling abroad.

He also cautioned against falling prey to fraudulent offers of high salaries and quick employment, stressing the importance of verifying visa details, work permits, and company credentials before departure. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu appealed to youth and their families to take preventive measures to avoid exploitation in the name of overseas job opportunities. All efforts are being made to bring them back home safely at the earliest, he added.