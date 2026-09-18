‘UPI transactions may hit petty traders’

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for certain UPI merchant transactions could indirectly affect consumers through changes in prices, even if customers are not charged a separate fee at the time of payment, economist Dr Chetti Praveen Kumar from Andhra University, explained.

Under the framework proposed to take effect from October 15, person-to-person UPI transactions will remain free, while specified person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract MDR. Certain small merchants and low-value transactions will also be protected.

Dr Praveen noted that the merchant would be the immediate payer of MDR, but the final economic burden could be shared differently depending on competition, profit margins and the merchant’s ability to adjust prices.

“For a Rs 10,000 eligible transaction, an MDR of 0.4 per cent would amount to Rs 40. With 18 per cent GST on the MDR, the immediate cost would be Rs 47.20, before considering eligible input-tax credit,” he explained.

A merchant could absorb the cost through a lower margin or adjust prices and discounts, he stated. In competitive markets, passing the entire cost to customers may be difficult, while businesses with greater pricing flexibility could reflect part of the cost in their prices.