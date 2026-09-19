23-carat gold and pure silver banknote, silk notes and tiny coins at Vizag Numismatic Exhibition

VISAKHAPATNAM: The world’s first polymer and silk currency notes, a gold and silver banknote made with 23-carat gold and pure silver, and a tiny silver coin measuring just 3 to 4 mm are among the unusual exhibits at a three-day numismatic and philatelic exhibition in Visakhapatnam.

The exhibition, organised jointly by the Numismatic and Philatelic Society of Visakhapatnam and the Lions Club of Visakhapatnam, began on Friday, bringing together collections of around 30 members from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari and Bengaluru.

The collections span centuries, with coins dating back to 300 BC displayed alongside modern currency, stamps and postal cards. Gold and silver coins associated with the Satavahanas, Ikshvakus, Kushans, Cheras, Cholas, Pandyas and British rulers are among the exhibits.

One of the smallest exhibits is a silver Mashaka, measuring around 3 to 4 mm and weighing about 180 mg. It is described at the exhibition as one of the smallest coins in the world. The information displayed alongside it says Mashakas are believed to have circulated in north-western or western India between the 5th and 3rd centuries BC.

At the other end is a one-kilogram silver coin featuring an Australian koala. The exhibition also features a wooden currency note from Austria dated 1920 and currency notes made of aluminium.

The stamp section includes a seashell stamp issued by China for the Asian Games, a football-material stamp issued by Austria, an embroidered stamp issued by Swiss Post and an Austrian stamp containing 0.03 grams of meteorite dust. A Bhutanese talking stamp, described at the exhibition as playable on a gramophone at 33 rpm, is also on display.