Andhra adopts tech-driven farm reforms to cut costs, boost productivity: Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is implementing innovative reforms in agriculture by using technology to reduce cultivation costs, improve productivity and increase farmers’ incomes, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said at the South States Agriculture Ministers’ Conference in Hyderabad.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh had created Farmer IDs for 52.08 lakh of its nearly 60 lakh PM-KISAN beneficiaries, achieving 86.8 per cent progress under AgriStack. During the Kharif-2026 digital crop survey, details of around 68 lakh farmers and 97 lakh acres of cropped area were recorded. The data would be integrated with fertiliser distribution, MSP procurement, production estimates and crop insurance.

He said APAIMS 2.0 had improved transparency in fertiliser distribution by using farmer, landholding, crop and acreage data to make scientific recommendations. About 24.69 lakh farmers had purchased fertilisers digitally. Urea sales declined by 31 per cent and DAP sales by 32 per cent. While reduced cultivation due to El Niño contributed to a 9 per cent fall in fertiliser consumption, APAIMS 2.0 helped prevent illegal usage and achieve an additional 22 per cent saving, he said.

Despite El Niño conditions, the State achieved nearly 99 per cent of its target for pulse cultivation. Under the Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses, the government is assuring 100 per cent procurement of red gram and black gram.

The State has allocated Rs 200 crore to provide contingency seeds at an 80 per cent subsidy to support farmers affected by adverse weather. It is also promoting pre-monsoon dry sowing, drip irrigation and less water-intensive alternative crops.

The Minister said 44 lakh crop insurance applications had been received, covering nearly 17 lakh hectares with insurance protection of about Rs 16,000 crore. He urged the Centre to release its share of premiums on time and expedite pending insurance claims.