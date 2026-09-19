Andhra aqua farmers face decade’s worst crisis as rising costs, low prices threaten shrimp farming

VIJAYAWADA: Aqua farmers in the State are facing their toughest crisis in a decade, battered by the El Niño effect, shortage of quality shrimp seed, soaring feed costs, shrinking profit margins and export disruptions caused by global conflicts and market uncertainties.

With production costs rising sharply while farmgate prices remain subdued, aquaculture has become increasingly unviable, forcing many farmers to consider a crop holiday in the coming season.

While aqua farmers continue to receive almost the same prices for their produce as they did around a decade ago, production costs have increased by three to 10 times during the period. The widening gap between input costs and realisations has virtually wiped out profit margins, leaving farmers under severe financial stress.

The crisis is particularly significant for AP, which has 1.90 lakh hectares (4.70 lakh acres) under aquaculture. The sector supports a vast network of farmers, farm workers, hatcheries, feed manufacturers, processing units, cold-chain operators, transporters and exporters, making it a key contributor to the State’s rural economy and seafood export chain.

The sharp increase in feed prices has emerged as one of the biggest challenges. Fishmeal and fish oil, important ingredients in shrimp feed, are in short supply.

Around 150 kg of fishmeal and fish oil is required for every tonne of shrimp feed. The material is traditionally sourced from countries such as Peru, while the availability of fish used for producing fishmeal and fish oil has been affected by the El Niño phenomenon.