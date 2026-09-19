Andhra government sanctions Rs 661 crore for spire of iconic building

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana informed that the State government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 661 crore for inviting tenders for construction of the 250-metre-high spire of the Assembly’s iconic building in the heart of Amaravati.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Friday, Narayana briefed on the decisions taken at the 66th meeting of the AP (CRDA, chaired by CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The CRDA has also approved administrative sanctions for infrastructure works worth Rs 1,548 crore in the 29 villages of the capital region.

The works include augmentation of water pipeline capacity to provide 135 litres per person, laying link drainage pipelines to connect with the main drainage system and works under the Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP).

The government has permitted reputed private educational institutions to establish schools in the capital region. Five acres of land at Krishnayapalem has been allotted to Nalanda Educational Institutions for setting up a school, which is expected to be completed within 18 months, Narayana said. The CRDA has also allotted 50 cents of land at Nelapadu for HPCL an office building.