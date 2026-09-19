Andhra launches ‘Break the Silence’ campaign to combat ganja and drug abuse, protect informants

VIJAYAWADA: Calling on youth and parents to join the fight against ganja and drug consumption by reporting drug-related information without fear, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday launched the ‘Break the Silence’ campaign of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE).

Anitha participated in a review meeting at the EAGLE headquarters and said it had made significant progress over the past 21 months in curbing cannabis cultivation in the State. She said the government had prepared a one-year plan aimed at making AP drug-free.

Addressing the media, she said focus would now shift from preventing cultivation to disrupting the transportation and supply chain of drugs. Officials were directed to improve investigation standards and strengthen evidence collection to increase conviction rates in cases registered under NDPS Act.

More than 3,000 cases have been registered so far, with stringent sentences secured in 17 cases since January this year, she said. Assets and funds worth Rs 10.18 crore have also been seized or frozen in 17 NDPS cases.

“The ‘Break the Silence’ initiative aims to encourage parents and citizens to share information about drug abuse without fear. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, while children affected by drug abuse will be provided counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation services,” she said. EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna said the agency was implementing a comprehensive strategy of Prevent, Detect, Enforce, Rehabilitate and Partner. Operations such as Vajra Prahar, Safe Campus Zone, Eagle on Trains and Garuda were being used to monitor drug hotspots, educational institutions, transport routes and the illegal sale of prescription medicines.