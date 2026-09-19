Andhra launches ‘Break the Silence’ campaign to combat ganja and drug abuse, protect informants

VIJAYAWADA: Calling on youth and parents to join the fight against ganja and drug consumption by reporting drug-related information without fear, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Friday launched the ‘Break the Silence’ campaign of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE).
Anitha participated in a review meeting at the EAGLE headquarters and said it had made significant progress over the past 21 months in curbing cannabis cultivation in the State. She said the government had prepared a one-year plan aimed at making AP drug-free.
Addressing the media, she said focus would now shift from preventing cultivation to disrupting the transportation and supply chain of drugs. Officials were directed to improve investigation standards and strengthen evidence collection to increase conviction rates in cases registered under NDPS Act.
More than 3,000 cases have been registered so far, with stringent sentences secured in 17 cases since January this year, she said. Assets and funds worth Rs 10.18 crore have also been seized or frozen in 17 NDPS cases.
“The ‘Break the Silence’ initiative aims to encourage parents and citizens to share information about drug abuse without fear. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, while children affected by drug abuse will be provided counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation services,” she said. EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna said the agency was implementing a comprehensive strategy of Prevent, Detect, Enforce, Rehabilitate and Partner. Operations such as Vajra Prahar, Safe Campus Zone, Eagle on Trains and Garuda were being used to monitor drug hotspots, educational institutions, transport routes and the illegal sale of prescription medicines.
He said more than 40,000 EAGLE clubs and over 74,000 awareness programmes had reached more than 20 lakh students. The 1972 Drugs Helpline and ‘Break the Silence’ campaign were being used to boost public participation.
“EAGLE has worked with the police, revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments to reduce cannabis cultivation in agency areas. Under ‘Operation Chaitanya’, alternative crops and livelihood opportunities were provided to 29,978 farmers covering 29,839 acres during 2025-26,” he said.
He said special operations, including Vajra Prahar, Safe Campus Zone and Operation Eagle on Trains, were being conducted to monitor trafficking routes, hotspots and educational institutions. EAGLE is using drone vigil, GIS, hotspot mapping, satellite inputs and K9 squads, besides coordinating with neighbouring States.
Under EAGLE 2.0, the focus areas include synthetic drugs, prosecution, demand reduction and research. At the programme, 16 personnel who won 41 medals at the recent AP First Sports Meet and 32 personnel who demonstrated excellence in their duties were honoured with awards.