Andhra Pradesh HC directs open-category liquor shops to pay renewal fee, apply for licences

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Friday directed owners of open-category liquor shops to deposit the renewal fee prescribed by the State government and apply for renewal of their licences. However, the HC made it clear that payment of renewal fee would be subject to the final judgment in the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the interim directions while hearing petitions challenging G.O.s 579, 580 and 582 issued for renewal of retail liquor shop licences for 2026-27.

The liquor shop owners have challenged the government’s decision to levy a 50% higher renewal fee on open-category shops, alleging discrimination compared to shops allotted to toddy-tapping communities.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the petitioners, contended that both were engaged in same business but were being charged different renewal fees. He said the government was seeking 38% of the previous annual licence fee based on the shops’ annual turnover and sought interim directions to levy the same fee on open-category shops as applicable to the other category.

The petitioners also told the court that they were willing to pay the balance amount if they eventually lost the case.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the State, said the government was not forcing anyone to renew the licences. He urged the HC to direct petitioners to pay the prescribed amount, assuring that if they succeeded in case, excess amount paid would be adjusted in future.

The bench directed the shop owners to pay the prescribed renewal fee and apply for renewal. It adjourned further hearing in the matter.