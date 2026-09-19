Andhra Pradesh RTC unions oppose private operation of 1,450 e-buses

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh PTD (RTC) Employees’ Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) has opposed the proposed move to hand over the operation and maintenance of 1,450 electric buses to private operators in the second phase.

JAC conveners Y Srinivasa Rao and Palishetti Damodara Rao submitted letters to the RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and the Executive Director (Administration and Engineering) on Friday, urging the authorities to withdraw the proposal.

The union representatives said they were not opposed to introducing electric buses to boost public transport services but objected to their operation by private agencies. They demanded that the government or RTC purchase electric buses directly and operate them using RTC employees.

JAC said they had conveyed their objections to the government and RTC management and urged the officials not to proceed with measures that could lead to privatisation.

The JAC demanded orders on agreements reached between the government and employees’ unions. It said the government should focus on strengthening RTC as a public transport organisation and ensure that all electric buses remain under RTC management. JAC leaders said there would be no compromise on protecting the RTC and safeguarding employees’ jobs.