Andhra to host PanIIT DeepTech Summit 2026 on October 2-3 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, will organise the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 on October 2 and 3 at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada.

Themed “Andhra’s Resilient DeepTech Decade - Anchored by PanIIT”, the summit will bring together the collective strength of all 23 IITs, global IIT alumni, industry leaders, investors, startups, academia and policymakers to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Guest, while HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be the Guest of Honour. The summit is expected to bring together 800+ delegates, including 50+ corporate CEOs and senior CXOs, 100+ unicorn founders and startup leaders, and 50+ investors, venture capitalists and family offices, along with IIT Directors, faculty and policymakers.

Speaking on the development, Lokesh said, “Andhra Pradesh is not just preparing for the DeepTech revolution, we are building the ecosystem to lead it. By bringing together 23 IITs, global IIT talent, investors, startups and industry leaders, we aim to make Andhra Pradesh a global destination for DeepTech, innovation and high-value technology investments.”

He added, “Our goal is clear, bring the world’s best talent and technology to Andhra Pradesh and create world-class opportunities for our youth.”

The summit will focus on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for talent, innovation, technology collaboration and investment, with DeepTech emerging as a key driver of the State’s long-term development.