Andhra to host PanIIT DeepTech Summit 2026 on October 2-3 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, will organise the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 on October 2 and 3 at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada.
Themed “Andhra’s Resilient DeepTech Decade - Anchored by PanIIT”, the summit will bring together the collective strength of all 23 IITs, global IIT alumni, industry leaders, investors, startups, academia and policymakers to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Guest, while HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be the Guest of Honour. The summit is expected to bring together 800+ delegates, including 50+ corporate CEOs and senior CXOs, 100+ unicorn founders and startup leaders, and 50+ investors, venture capitalists and family offices, along with IIT Directors, faculty and policymakers.
Speaking on the development, Lokesh said, “Andhra Pradesh is not just preparing for the DeepTech revolution, we are building the ecosystem to lead it. By bringing together 23 IITs, global IIT talent, investors, startups and industry leaders, we aim to make Andhra Pradesh a global destination for DeepTech, innovation and high-value technology investments.”
He added, “Our goal is clear, bring the world’s best talent and technology to Andhra Pradesh and create world-class opportunities for our youth.”
The summit will focus on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for talent, innovation, technology collaboration and investment, with DeepTech emerging as a key driver of the State’s long-term development.
The programme also proposes the launch of Q-Shiva, comprising five quantum computers, further highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s focus on frontier technologies.
Three focused roundtables involving IIT leadership, industry and investment leaders will deliberate on initiatives including the proposed PanIIT Amaravati Council, Centres of Excellence, Industry Chairs, a DeepTech industry policy, fellowships, a Global IIT Mentor Network and the proposed PanIIT Amaravati Venture Fund.
The summit will be preceded by the Chief Minister’s Leadership Dinner on October 2 from 7 pm to 9 pm.
IIT leadership, corporate leaders, investors, policymakers, startup founders and innovators will participate in discussions on Andhra Pradesh’s DeepTech agenda
The main summit on October 3 will feature thematic panels, networking sessions, technology exhibitions and focused roundtables.
The programme will culminate with presentations and announcements on the proposed institutional initiatives, the Q-Shiva launch, the Amaravati PanIIT Declaration and the keynote address by the Chief Minister.
The summit will connect this ecosystem with Andhra Pradesh’s technology, industry, academia and investment sectors, creating opportunities for research, technology transfer, startups and investment.