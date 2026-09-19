AP's Kakinada GGH to get HELA, CT scan

VIJAYAWADA: Cancer patients at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada, are set to get access to advanced radiation treatment with the installation of a High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA) and a CT scan machine with financial support from ONGC.

The Central public sector undertaking has agreed to provide `36.65 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for setting up the equipment at the hospital. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has approved an agreement between ONGC and Kakinada GGH for the installation of the machines. The Minister appreciated ONGC for extending support for improving cancer care in the Kakinada region and directed officials to complete the procurement and installation of the equipment at the earliest and commence advanced treatment services.

At present, the hospital provides radiation therapy to cancer patients using a telecobalt machine.

Head of the Radiation Oncology Department, Dr Srinivasan, said the cobalt-based system could affect normal tissues along with cancer cells, whereas treatment using a linear accelerator would enable more precise delivery of radiation.