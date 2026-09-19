AP's Kakinada GGH to get HELA, CT scan

VIJAYAWADA: Cancer patients at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada, are set to get access to advanced radiation treatment with the installation of a High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA) and a CT scan machine with financial support from ONGC.
The Central public sector undertaking has agreed to provide `36.65 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for setting up the equipment at the hospital. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has approved an agreement between ONGC and Kakinada GGH for the installation of the machines. The Minister appreciated ONGC for extending support for improving cancer care in the Kakinada region and directed officials to complete the procurement and installation of the equipment at the earliest and commence advanced treatment services.
At present, the hospital provides radiation therapy to cancer patients using a telecobalt machine.
Head of the Radiation Oncology Department, Dr Srinivasan, said the cobalt-based system could affect normal tissues along with cancer cells, whereas treatment using a linear accelerator would enable more precise delivery of radiation.
Kakinada city currently has three linear accelerators in private hospitals. The HELA proposed at the GGH, costing around Rs 30 crore, would be more advanced than conventional linear accelerators, Dr Srinivasan said.
While a conventional linear accelerator provides radiation at 6 MV, the HELA can deliver radiation at both 6 MV and 15 MV energy levels.
This would enable doctors to tailor radiation treatment according to the depth and location of a tumour, as well as the patient’s body profile, he explained.The availability of HELA at the government hospital is also expected to reduce the financial burden on cancer patients.
Radiation treatment at private hospitals can cost between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, depending on the condition of the patient. At the GGH, the treatment will be provided free of cost.
The hospital currently treats around 25 patients a day with the cobalt machine. With the installation of HELA, the number of patients benefiting from radiation therapy is expected to rise to 60-70 a day. A radiation-protection bunker required for installing the equipment has already been constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, Dr Srinivasan said.