CM Chandrababu to present 28,445 land title deeds in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute title deeds to 28,445 families in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, granting them ownership rights over government land on which they have constructed and been residing in houses for several years.

The regularisation covers 399 acres of land comprising 19,33,853 square yards, with the government estimating the value of the land at Rs 8,874 crore. The beneficiaries are spread across several areas from Gajuwaka to Bheemili. The move is aimed at resolving the long-pending issue of families residing on government land without formal ownership rights over their house sites.

The absence of title has also limited their ability to deal with the properties as legally recognised owners. Visakhapatnam Rural has the highest number of beneficiaries at 9,261