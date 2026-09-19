Dip in groundwater level, rising use strain Vizag IT hills

VISAKHAPATNAM: A decline in groundwater yield, coupled with the prevailing El Niño conditions and a steady rise in consumption, has put pressure on water supply to IT and industrial establishments at APIIC’s Hill No. 2 and Hill No. 3 in Visakhapatnam.

APIIC is currently drawing around 5 to 5.2 million litres a month against the normal supply capacity of 6.5 ML. According to sources, APIIC has issued a notice to companies operating from the two hills, asking them to use water judiciously, restrict consumption to essential requirements and avoid unnecessary use until the supply situation improves.

Around 15 companies, including Infosys and Cognizant, operate from the two hills, with a combined workforce of nearly 5,000 employees. Despite operating the existing pumping motors continuously for 12 to 15 hours a day, APIIC is finding it difficult to meet the water requirements of all establishments.

The pressure on the supply system has increased due to both declining availability and higher consumption. Sources said water consumption in the two hills, which was around 4.5 MLD three to four years ago, has increased to about 6.2 MLD over the past 18 months. Meanwhile, the yield from the existing borewells has declined, limiting the quantity of water that can be pumped into the system.APIIC is now working on an additional source to supplement the existing supply.