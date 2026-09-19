ED arrests Sukriti Foods promoter in TTD ghee case

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Office has arrested Kailash Chand Mangla in the TTD ghee adulteration case. He was produced before the PMLA court in Vizag, which remanded him to judicial custody.

ED launched its probe based on a Tirupati East FIR alleging conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption in TTD ghee supply.

The investigation revealed that adulterated ghee was allegedly manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and chemicals, including MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and acetic acid ester. It was supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for use by TTD. The alleged ghee supplies to TTD between 2019 and 2024 was of `230 crore, of which Rs 96 crore adulterated ghee was allegedly made by Mangla.

Mangla, promoter of M/s Sukriti Foods Pvt Ltd, is one of the alleged co-conspirators and allegedly facilitated the procurement of adulterants and manufacture of adulterated ghee at his factory. He coordinated its supply through front entities, including M/s Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd, M/s Malganga Milk & Agro Products Pvt Ltd and M/s A.R. Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd.

The probe revealed that Mangla allegedly created and maintained false records of sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil to conceal the actual use of adulterants and create an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee. Probe is on.