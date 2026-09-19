ED findings point to Rs 230 cr Tirupati ghee adulteration over 5 years, alleges TDP leader

The ED’s findings in the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case point to a large-scale, meticulously planned, systemic adulteration over five years of the previous YSRCP government, TDP leader Jyosthna Tirunagari alleged on Saturday.

Following the recent arrest of Kailash Chand Mangla of Sukriti Foods,Tirunagari claimed that adulterated ghee worth Rs 230 crore was supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024.

“The ED’s findings point to a deeply disturbing pattern: nearly Rs 230 crore worth of adulterated ghee was allegedly supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024. This was not an isolated incident - it indicates large-scale, meticulously planned, systemic adulteration over five years of the previous YSRCP government that demands full accountability,” she told PTI.

According to the probe agency, the ghee used to prepare the world-famous 'Tirupati Laddu' was allegedly made using refined palm oil, palmolein and various chemicals.

The ED recently arrested Mangla, a promoter of a ghee manufacturing company, on money laundering charges. Mangla was taken into custody on September 17 by the ED in connection with the alleged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration case.

He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the port city of Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The ED claimed that its probe found that adulterated ghee (used to prepare Tirupati Laddu prasadam) was manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various other chemicals.

It noted that MG-90, monoglycerides, myvacet soft 400 and acetic acid ester were also used and the resultant substance was supplied as Agmark special grade cow ghee.

In five years, between 2019 and 2024, the agency said “fraudulent” ghee supplies amounted to a value of Rs 230 crore, out of which Rs 96 crore worth adulterated ghee was allegedly made by Mangla.

Further, the ED alleged that Mangla was one of the co-conspirators in the case, who facilitated the procurement of adulterants and manufactured adulterated ghee at his factory premises.

"He also coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through various front entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods," it said.

"Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, with the objective of concealing the actual utilisation of adulterants and creating an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee," the probe agency claimed.

Earlier, the ED arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of a company named Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk, on similar charges.

(With inputs from PTI)