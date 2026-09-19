Ex-MP Vijayasai Reddy plans new party in Andhra, promises focus on Rayalaseema, youth and irrigation

ANANTAPUR: Former MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said the new political party he proposes to launch would provide a ‘third alternative’ in Andhra Pradesh and focus on the development of Rayalaseema, youth employment and irrigation.

Addressing the media in Anantapur, he alleged that the two major political families that had governed the State since bifurcation had failed to adequately address Rayalaseema’s development needs. He questioned the lack of new irrigation projects and employment opportunities and the absence of adequate measures to check migration from the region.

He said his proposed party would respect all castes and religions and described it as a platform to protect the ‘self-respect and pride’ of the Reddy community while working for the welfare of all sections. He said the party, if voted to power, would complete pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and seek a Bundelkhand-style special package for the region. He also proposed increasing water storage capacity and establishing a steel plant in Kadapa under the Steel Authority of India Ltd.

On youth, he announced that 66% of opportunities in the proposed party would be reserved for people below 40 years of age. He promised a job calendar every January 1 and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000 until employment was secured.