Ganja smuggling through AP's Kakinada route continues unabated

KAKINADA: Illegal ganja transport continues unabated through Kakinada district, with the Law and Order Police and the Railway Police frequently seizing consignments at various points. Old offenders remain active in the trade even after previous arrests.

In the latest incident, Tuni police arrested Nakkapalli resident Bondada Kodandaram once again along with three others while they were allegedly transporting 125 kg of ganja.

Most cases indicate that the drug is produced in Visakhapatnam district and in Odisha before being supplied to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Vehicles have moved hundreds of tonnes over time. When discrepancies arise, information reaches the police. Otherwise, the consignments often travel undetected. The trade has also been linked to several attacks and murders in the district.

On 5 February, Jaggampeta police seized 162 kg of ganja worth `80 lakh from an auto-rickshaw. The vehicle was coming from Odisha and heading to Sri Sathya Sai district with 80 packets of the narcotic.

Four accused, including two women who posed as passengers, were arrested. On 29 September 2025, police recovered 383 kg of ganja valued at Rs 19.19 lakh at Mukkolu on the outskirts of Rajupalem in Kirlampudi mandal. The car had been fitted with a sticker reading ‘On Govt Duty’ to resemble a government vehicle.