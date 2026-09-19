Minister Lokesh urges Guntur TDP leaders to target 100% victory in local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: An informal dinner meeting of TDP public representatives from the Guntur Parliamentary constituency was held at the residence of Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu in Guntur on Friday evening.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh attended the meeting. The leaders discussed about the strategies to be adopted for the forthcoming local body elections.

Lokesh directed the party leaders to work with the objective of achieving a 100% victory in upcoming local body polls. He called upon them to explain to the people, welfare and development programmes being implemented by the government and highlight “anarchic policies” of the YSRCP.

Guntur MP Pemmasani, MP Bhashyam Ramakrishna, Guntur Parliamentary constituency TDP president Pilli Manikyarao, Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and others were present.