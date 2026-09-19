Sai Krishna custodial death: SIT says victim died in abandoned building, not police station

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna has departed from its earlier account, stating in the remand report of the fourth accused, Suresh, that the victim did not die inside the Krishna Lanka police station.

According to the report, Sai was allegedly beaten by then CI SSVV Nagaraju and head constables Ashok and Jangam Nani at the police station. On Nagaraju’s instructions, he was subsequently shifted to an abandoned private building at Ranigari Thota, under the Krishna Lanka police station limits, to avoid suspicion.

The report stated that Suresh, a close associate of Nagaraju, went to the building on May 12 to meet the CI and saw Sai in a critical condition. Sai allegedly told Suresh that the police were beating him with the intention of killing him. He reportedly collapsed and died while speaking to Suresh.

The SIT further alleged that the body was wrapped in a blanket and transported on a motorcycle during the intervening night of May 12 and 13. Nagaraju, Ashok and Suresh allegedly cremated the body at Swargapuri and remained there until it was completely burnt. Suresh allegedly returned on May 18 to check whether any traces remained.